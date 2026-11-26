Around 247 acres of land across Lakhnaula and Naharpur Kasan villages, on the Gurugram-Manesar border, will be developed into two large water bodies spread over at least 70 acres to store rainwater from Gurugram and Manesar during the monsoon, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said.

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According to officials, the rest of the land will be used to develop parks, and green spaces.

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The proposal was discussed in a meeting chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor to the Haryana government on Wednesday. Directions were issued to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other agencies to coordinate on the project, a GMDA spokesperson said.

The 247-acre parcel, owned by HSIIDC, will be used for water conservation, stormwater management and flood mitigation, a senior GMDA official said. The proposal is part of a wider plan to develop a network of ponds, lakes and reservoirs across the city to prevent waterlogging.

Nippon Koi, a Japanese consultant appointed by GMDA, is preparing a plan for the water bodies and a supporting network of drains, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The plan is to divert the entire estimated stormwater runoff from a catchment area of 58.17 square kilometres into water bodies proposed in the green belt. While initially it was planned that two water bodies of 2 acres each should be developed, GMDA has proposed that at least 70 acres of this area should be developed into water bodies. The two new water bodies are proposed to be developed at Lakhnaula and Naharpur Kasan,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The plan is to divert the entire estimated stormwater runoff from a catchment area of 58.17 square kilometres into water bodies proposed in the green belt. While initially it was planned that two water bodies of 2 acres each should be developed, GMDA has proposed that at least 70 acres of this area should be developed into water bodies. The two new water bodies are proposed to be developed at Lakhnaula and Naharpur Kasan,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the initial report submitted by the consultant, the Manesar catchment generates approximately 4.197 million cubic metres (MCM) of runoff per day, accounting for 12.93% of the total stormwater runoff identified under the Gurugram-Manesar plan.

The proposal also includes a network of drains, rising mains and an interconnection drain to channel rainwater into the two storage facilities.

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A GMDA spokesperson said Dhesi also directed the authorities to maintain regular coordination and ensure that the water bodies are developed before the next monsoon. He further asked the agencies to develop rainwater harvesting structures across parks and open spaces to promote groundwater recharge and water conservation.

GMDA chief executive officer Dushmant Kumar Behera, HSIIDC managing director Vinay Pratap Singh, representatives of Nippon Koi and senior officials from both agencies attended the meeting, officials said.

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