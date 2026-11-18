The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has received approval from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) to construct two 66kV substations in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and Sector 50 to ease pressure on existing power infrastructure amid rising demand, officials said on Tuesday.

According to HVPNL officials, the proposed substations will help distribute the increasing electricity load and improve supply reliability in residential and commercial areas. (HT Archive)

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HVPNL will also upgrade the existing 66kV substation in DLF Q Block by converting it from an air-insulated substation to a gas-insulated substation (GIS). The three projects are estimated to cost ₹90–95 crore, officials said.

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According to HVPNL officials, the proposed substations will help distribute the increasing electricity load and improve supply reliability in residential and commercial areas.

Currently, Sushant Lok Phase 1 and neighbouring areas receive electricity from a 66kV substation in Sector 28, which officials said is approaching its capacity because of rapid infrastructure development and population growth.

“However, with infrastructure development and population growth, the substation might overload anytime soon,” a senior official said.

Similarly, Sector 50 and adjoining areas depend on 66kV substations in sectors 47 and 51. Officials said electricity demand in these areas has risen sharply over the past two years, necessitating additional infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} At DLF Q Block, the conversion to GIS technology is expected to free up substantial space within the existing premises, allowing HVPNL to establish a 220kV substation in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At DLF Q Block, the conversion to GIS technology is expected to free up substantial space within the existing premises, allowing HVPNL to establish a 220kV substation in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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“A GIS requires at least 70–80% less space than an air-insulated substation,” an official said, adding that the technology requires less maintenance, offers greater operational safety and is largely unaffected by ambient temperatures.

Anil Malik, HVPNL executive engineer (Gurugram), said around two acres of land had been earmarked for the proposed substations.

“The tender process is expected to be completed in the next three months, and construction will begin by March or April next year. Both substations would be commissioned by mid-2028,” Malik said.