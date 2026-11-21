A 38-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri for allegedly providing his bank account to cyber fraudsters, who cheated a resident of Gurugram of ₹93.34 lakh on the pretext of share market investments, police officials said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Rajkumar Gupta, a resident of Nirmal Nagar in Lakhimpur Kheri, was arrested by a team of Cyber Crime Police Station East on November 19, the officials said.
According to police, the complainant had approached Cyber Crime Police Station East on June 22, alleging that cyber fraudsters had lured him with promises of high returns on share market investments and cheated him of approximately ₹93.34 lakh. Following his complaint, a case was registered and an investigation initiated.
During the investigation, police found that ₹29.56 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred to a bank account belonging to Gupta. He had allegedly provided his bank account to another person in exchange for a commission, police said.
Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.{{/usCountry}}
Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vidhi Bhutra is a correspondent with the Gurugram team. She covers education, transport, traffic, culture, sports, and RWA. She also likes exploring cities and reading about architecture and urban development. She can be contacted at vidhi.bhutra@hindustantimes.com.
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