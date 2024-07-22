Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.71 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on July 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 22, 2024, is 26.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.71 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.55 °C and 32.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.55 °C and 32.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 23, 2024
|31.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|25.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 25, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|29.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|30.32 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy