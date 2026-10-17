Ambala , Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union blocked the Ambala-Hisar highway outside the New Grain Market here on Saturday in protest against issues related to the ongoing paddy procurement.

Haryana: Farmers block highway at Ambala over paddy-procurement restrictions

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The road blockade led to traffic snarls on the highway, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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The farmers, who came in tractors and trolleys, squatted in the middle of the road.

On receiving information about the situation, sub-divisional magistrate Darshan Lal and police officials arrived at the scene.

They assured the farmers that their demands would be conveyed to the government and requested them to clear the road. However, the farmers were adamant and continued their blockade.

Following the protest, police diverted traffic through alternative routes.

The protesting farmers are demanding the removal of the paddy-procurement limit currently set at 26.26 quintals per acre, so that their entire produce can be purchased at the minimum support price .

They are demanding that the paddy brought in excess of this limit should also be procured, seeking the procurement limit to be increased to 32 quintals per acre.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, they are demanding an expedited verification of their crops on the "Meri Fasal Mera Byora " portal, which is a prerequisite for selling their produce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, they are demanding an expedited verification of their crops on the "Meri Fasal Mera Byora " portal, which is a prerequisite for selling their produce. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, they have called for an end to deductions made on the grounds of moisture content.

They also demand a prompt lifting of the procured grain from the markets and timely payments to farmers.

Farmer leader Amarjit Singh Mohri questioned the rationale behind setting the limit of 26.26 quintals per acre when farmers are yielding more than 30 quintals per acre.

Other farmer leaders also condemned this "anti-farmer" policy of the government and vowed to continue their agitation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.