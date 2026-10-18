Nearly 20 students detained over ‘suicide’ protest at IIT-Bombay, parents seek DCP-rank officer for probe

Nearly 20 students at IIT-Bombay on Sunday were detained over protests against the alleged death by suicide of a student last month, even as the victim’s parents’ expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing probe and demanded the appointment of a senior officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank as in the investigating officer in the case.

Protests against the alleged death by suicide of the IIT-Bombay student, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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The students have been staging protests on the Powai campus for the last one month. Members of various organisations, which also staged protests in the morning outside the gate, were also detained by the cops. They claimed that they were being taken to Saki Naka police station.

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The student’s parents were also forcibly removed when they tried to join the agitation, people aware of the developments said. There was no immediate comment from the police at the time of filing this report.

Also read | Parents of IIT-B student who died by suicide keen to mark one month on campus

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement, the victim’s parents raised questions over the progress of the police investigation, the alleged delay in taking action against those named in the case and the circulation of information related to their child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, the victim’s parents raised questions over the progress of the police investigation, the alleged delay in taking action against those named in the case and the circulation of information related to their child. {{/usCountry}}

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The parents have been demanding the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was named in the FIR. The case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“What decision has been taken regarding the need to arrest Professor Doolla, based on the evidence available against him? Why is the investigation being delayed? The family has demanded that senior police officers answer these questions,” the statement issued through the family’s counsel and advocate Siddharth S. Ingle said.

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“Several questions have been raised after media reports referred to CCTV footage said to be related to the victim, alleged phone conversations and an apology letter. How did this information reach the media? What is the original source of the video? Has the authenticity of the material and its full context been examined?” it added.

The second-year student was found dead in his hostel room last month. According to his classmates, he was allegedly caught looking at another student’s answer sheet during an exam and subsequently asked to leave the hall. They also alleged he was threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension. However, IIT Bombay, in a statement said the student was found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

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The victim’s family demanded that all CCTV footage, digital evidence, electronic communications and witness statements be preserved. It also sought an explanation from senior police officials regarding the progress of the investigation and the circulation of information to the media.

The parents called for a review of the investigation at a senior level and the appointment of an experienced and impartial DCP-rank officer to oversee the probe. They said their objective was to ensure a fair investigation and establish accountability.

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