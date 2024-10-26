Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.1 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 30.06 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 29.94 °C Few clouds October 29, 2024 29.94 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 30.74 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 30.92 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 32.18 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 31.83 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on October 26, 2024, is 29.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.1 °C and 31.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 32.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 126.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.