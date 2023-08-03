Rajasthan family brings 13-yr-old girl to hospital for delivery; Pocso case filed

JAIPUR: The Jaipur Police on Wednesday filed a case of child sex abuse after a 13-year-old girl in the state capital delivered a baby girl, police said. The young teenager told the police that she was raped by a relative on January (AFP File)

Initial inquiries by the police indicated that the girl was raped by a relative on January 13 but the family didn’t file a formal complaint against him. The hospital tipped the police about the case on Wednesday when the girl was brought to the hospital for delivery.

“The family didn’t disclose anything about the incident. The girl during a conversation with the police revealed that the incident took place when one of their relatives from Uttar Pradesh visited her place,” said assistant commissioner of police Rajendra Kumar Rawat.

Rawat said a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was being registered in this connection.

Police said the girl’s family will also be questioned about their silence on the matter, said the official familiar with the matter.

The hospital told the police that the girl delivered a baby past midnight at 2.15am and the newborn was now stable.