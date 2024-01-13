16-year-old girl, raped by teacher, dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Jalore

BARMER: A 16-year-old girl, who was raped by a government school teacher in October last year, has died by suicide at her residence in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. Police said the girl was raped last year by a government school teacher she met at an examination centre. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the girl’s body was recovered from her room on Friday night, following which her family members informed the police.

Assistant sub inspector Pratap Singh said the girl was raped last year by a government school teacher she met at an examination centre.

“On October 22 last year, the accused abducted the girl from Bhinmal town in Jalore district and raped her. She was later recovered by the police from Barmer district, and the accused was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He is currently in jail,” Singh said.

According to the police, the girl’s family informed them that she was unable to overcome the trauma and had been living in distress for the past two months.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290