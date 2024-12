Two people were killed on Tuesday evening after both their bikes collided with each other resulting in the explosion of the two-wheeler’s petrol tanks in Rajasthan’s Barmer, police said. The collision took place near Bhomia Ji Temple, where two motorcycles crashed head-on. (Representative file photo)

The accident’s impact was such that one person was burned alive while the other injured person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police added.

The accident occurred in the Gida police station area.

According to Gida Police station officer Dewaram, the collision took place near Bhomia Ji Temple, where two motorcycles crashed head-on.

The impact caused the petrol tanks of both bikes to explode, engulfing them in flames.

Shravan Kumar (30) was returning to his village Jajwa after visiting his aunt in Gida while the other deceased person Swaroopa Ram (35), a resident of Lapunda, was traveling with his wife, Bhuri Devi, towards Gida from Jajwa.

The collision threw Swaroopa Ram off his bike, causing severe head injuries, while Shravan was trapped in the ensuing flames.

Nearby villagers rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire using sand and water, but they were unable to save Shravan.

Swaroopa and his wife were taken to Gida Hospital, where doctors declared the former dead on arrival.

Wife Devi sustained minor injuries and is under medical observation.