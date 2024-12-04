1 killed, another injured after two cars collide, catch fire on Dwarka expressway

One man was killed and another was injured after two cars rammed into each other and burst into flames on the Dwarka Expressway early on Wednesday. Police said that prima facie, both cars had one occupant (driver) each. Representational image.

The deceased, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, has not been identified yet. Police said his body was shifted to the mortuary at Safdarjung Hospital.

The police received a call about the accident at 12.15 am.

Ankit Singh, DCP (Dwarka) said, “We were told that two cars were burning on the Dwarka expressway. The staff reached at the spot and found a Creta Car with Haryana registration number and an Eeco van. Both the cars were on fire and the fire brigade was called in.”

Police said the cars were completely gutted in the fire.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief, said his staff recovered a charred body of the Eeco van driver while the Creta driver was rescued and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The police suspect the vehicles had a head-on collision as one of the drivers was in the wrong lane.