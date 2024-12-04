Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 killed, another injured after two cars collide, catch fire on Dwarka expressway

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 10:11 AM IST

The police suspect the vehicles had a head-on collision as one of the drivers was in the wrong lane and the cars were completely gutted in the fire.

One man was killed and another was injured after two cars rammed into each other and burst into flames on the Dwarka Expressway early on Wednesday. Police said that prima facie, both cars had one occupant (driver) each.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, has not been identified yet. Police said his body was shifted to the mortuary at Safdarjung Hospital.

The police received a call about the accident at 12.15 am.

Ankit Singh, DCP (Dwarka) said, “We were told that two cars were burning on the Dwarka expressway. The staff reached at the spot and found a Creta Car with Haryana registration number and an Eeco van. Both the cars were on fire and the fire brigade was called in.”

Police said the cars were completely gutted in the fire.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief, said his staff recovered a charred body of the Eeco van driver while the Creta driver was rescued and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The police suspect the vehicles had a head-on collision as one of the drivers was in the wrong lane.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On