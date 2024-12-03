3 injured as truck carrying cows overturns in Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur highway

GURUGRAM: Three persons were injured when a truck carrying eight cows overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Pachgaon Chowk in Gurugram early Tuesday morning. One of the three men is in a critical condition and has been sent to PGI Rohtak for treatment, police said. Varun Dhaiya said it was suspected that the truck could have been taking the cows for slaughter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A team from Manesar police station reached the spot after the Gurugram police control room received information about the accident at about 6:30am. Police suspect that more than three persons were in the vehicle at the time of the accident and the others may have fled.

Three cows were dead and five were injured in the accident.

Police said the circumstances in which the truck overturned were unclear and efforts were on to see if the truck was being chased by cow vigilante groups.

“We have formed teams and launched a probe to check if cow vigilantes were chasing them that led to the accident,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Dhaiya said it was suspected that the truck could have been taking the cows for slaughter and the victims could be cattle smugglers. Police officers are also checking CCTV footage to identify the people who fled from the spot.