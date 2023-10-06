News / Cities / Jaipur News / 3 new districts to be formed in Rajasthan, says Ashok Gehlot

3 new districts to be formed in Rajasthan, says Ashok Gehlot

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023 07:07 PM IST

In August, the Ashok Gehlot government notified 17 new districts that were first announced in March this year taking the total number of districts in Rajasthan to 50

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the government’s decision to create three new districts, Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City, and promised that demands for new districts will also be put before a high-level committee constituted for the purpose.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said matters related to demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved in accordance with the recommendations of the high-level committee (X/ashokgehlot51)
“As per public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “In future also, matters related to demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved in accordance with the recommendations of the high-level committee, “ he added.

Rajasthan currently has 50 districts, up from the 33 districts at the beginning of the year. In August, the government notified the 17 new districts that were first announced in March this year.

Officials said Kuchaman City will be carved out of Nagaur district, Sujangarh out of Churu, and Malpura from Tonk district.

Gehlot later told a gathering that the decision to create the new districts was taken on public demands pursued by local political leaders. Former energy minister Dr Chandrbhan had been demanding to make Malpura a district, he said, adding that the file was being sent to the committee headed by retired bureaucrat Ram Lubhaya right away.

The committee, which has top officials from other departments, will carry out the work to demarcate the districts.

Political analyst Manish Godha said the announcement was made with an eye on the election and to defuse the protest at Malpura which had been going on for a long time. However, the formal process to create the district will take time.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia said it was clear that the chief minister was under pressure due to the protests. “The Congress will not gain any benefit as the decision was taken after a public protest and not on its own initiative,” he said.

