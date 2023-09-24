5 killed, 4 critical as state transport bus rams into auto-rickshaw in Dausa

Five people, including a child, were killed and at least six others were critically injured after a Rajasthan state transport bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Dausa district in broad daylight, police said. A bus rammed into an autorickshaw on the Mahwa-Hindaun State Highway (HT Photo)

Police said the accident took place on the Mahwa-Hindaun Highway when the passengers were returning from a visit to the Kaila Devi temple in Karauli to Mehwa by auto-rickshaw.

All pilgrims were returning by auto rickshaw from Hindaun City of Karauli to Mehwa when a Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Sewa bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw, crushing it entirely, said police.

Upon being informed, police reached the spot and all injured were admitted to Mahwa district hospital, where the doctors declared five dead and four others were referred to a higher centre in Jaipur due to critical condition, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Mangti Jogi, 22, a native of village Gohandi and his one-and-half-year-old son Priyanshu Jogi; Devkinandan Jogi, 36, a native of Mahwa, Gulab Devi, 35, a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh and auto-rickshaw driver Aashik Ali, a native of Karauli.

Mahwa Circle officer Prem Bahadur said while the bus driver fled the spot after the incident, police seized the bus and are searching for the driver. A complaint has been registered against the driver.

Similarly, six people were killed in a road accident after their car collided with a private bus on September 11 in Bharatpur.

On September 13, 11 pilgrims Gujarat-based died in a road accident after a speedy truck rammed into a private bus in Bharatpur.

According to police data, 1,234 people have lost their lives and 2,024 were injured in 2,283 road accidents between January 2022 and July 2023. 925 road accidents in 19 months were reported in the Bharatpur range