Adani Group to manage Jaipur International Airport

The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 year.
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings(REUTERS)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 10:35 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Adani Group on Monday took over the responsibilities of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Airport director JS Balhara handed over a symbolic key of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Ltd Vishnu Jha in the presence of other officials.

The company took over the airport at 12:00 am Monday.

Balhara said that the company will work on the operations, management and development of the Jaipur airport through PPP mode. 

Monday, October 11, 2021
