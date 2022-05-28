Five members of family found dead in well in Jaipur; police suspect suicide
The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.
They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.
After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police, they said.
"The bodies have been fished out and post-mortem examination is underway, SHO, Dudu, Chetaram said.
The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.
The three sisters were married to the same family. There are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.
PM Modi made India strong, cannot be compared with Nehru: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared, as he praised the incumbent for taking strong actions on border issues and on matters concerning the nation's unity and integrity, compared to the former. He also sought to know whether senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was a Dravidian or Aryan, to counter the latter's jibe against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
PKC launches 'WEnyan' research scholarship and entrepreneurship programme Pune: BASF Chemicals India Private Limited has signed an agreement with the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) to launch WEnyan, a research scholarship programme for women in Maharashtra. BASF Chemicals India has offered ₹45 lakh for the first year of this programme through its Corporate Social Responsibility funds. The areas of research will include applied natural sciences, specialty chemicals, agri-chemicals, new materials, and sustainability.
Karnataka IT dept raids home of Cong worker in Bengaluru: Report
The Karnataka Income Tax Department raided 55-year-old Congress worker Yusuf Sharif's home in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar, on Saturday, a report on Republic World said. Sharif was contesting the Bangalore (urban) seat on a Congress ticket but lost. Had he won, he would have become the richest politician in Karnataka. He had told news agency ANI then that all his businesses were legal. Sharif also has four cases pending against him at various city police stations.
Karnataka CM calls for abiding by HC's order after hijab issue resurfaces
After the hijab issue resurfaced in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called for abiding by the High Court order in the matter. Muslim students of University College in Managluru on Thursday visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. Students of Mangalore University College on Thursday staged a protest on the campus against wearing Hijab in classrooms.
Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here
Regular maintenance works are going to affect Namma Metro's operations on the purple line after 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday. Bengaluru's Namma Metro usually runs from 5.30 am to 11 pm every day. Services are set to resume after 7 am on Sunday on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.
