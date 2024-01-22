Five men killed as jeep overturns in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Five men were killed after the jeep in which they were travelling in overturned on Sunday nigh in Bekriya police station circle limits of Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said. Police said the jeep rammed into the road divider and overturned. (Representative Image)

The incident occurred on Gogunda -Pindwara highway 27 near Okliya Tunnel.

Those died were identified as Manoj, Puna, Nathu and Bheema while one of them is yet to identified. All of them were friends and were returning to their village Devla from Gogunda after shopping. They were said to be drunk and the jeep was moving fast.

It was when the jeep passed through the Okhliya Tunnel that it’s driver lost control on it and the vehicle rammed into the road divider and overturned.

The impact of the mishap was such that three of the five victims died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

All the victims got stuck inside the jeep and were pulled out by the police after hours of efforts.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Bekriya police station, Prabhu Singh Chundawat, said that those travelling in the ill fated jeep were the residents of Devla village and all of the them were drunk.

District collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of police (SP), Udaipur, Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav, went to the scene to take stock of the situation, where they also met the family members of the deceased victims.

The postmortem of the bodies was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their relatives on Monday, said the SHO.