 Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 05:28 PM IST

Yadav said that the BJP has established several achievements to its credit in the last ten years and solved many problems faced by the country

Former Congress party Member of Parliament (MP) Karan Singh Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Yadav, a senior Congress leader who has been an MLA and MP, resigned from the party on Friday. (ANI screengrab)
Yadav, a senior Congress leader who has been an MLA and MP, resigned from the party on Friday. (ANI screengrab)

The development comes on a day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls which will be conducted in seven phases beginning April 19.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The counting will be on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1.

Also Read: I had a good innings with Congress’: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, joins BJP

A total of 83 people, including Congress and CPI-M leaders, former MLAs, ex zila pramukhs, ex pradhans, ex mayors, councillors, social workers and professionals joined the BJP in presence of state party president CP Joshi, former leader of opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, former minister Arun Chaturvedi at the BJP office in Jaipur.

Yadav, a senior Congress leader who has been an MLA and MP, resigned from the party on Friday.

Among those leaders who joined the BJP include Sushila Kanwar, Pratap Punia, Suresh Tak, Balbir Chillar, Ramlal Meghwal, Param Navdeep, Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Gaurav Jain, Reema Agarwal, Girish Choudhary, Balwan Yadav, Mahesh Sharma, Arjun Singh, Puja Nimoria, Surendra Choudhary, Sitaram Yadav, Arti Dubey, BL Verma, Puja Chhabda, Kishore Somani and Rohit Kumar Singh and Pukhraj Garg of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

After joining the BJP, Yadav said, “The BJP has established several achievements to its credit in the last ten years and solved many problems faced by the country. The situation in Congress is disheartening. We will work to ensure that BJP wins all 25 seats.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Jaipur / Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On