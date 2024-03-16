Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur

Former Congress party Member of Parliament (MP) Karan Singh Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. Yadav, a senior Congress leader who has been an MLA and MP, resigned from the party on Friday. (ANI screengrab)

The development comes on a day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls which will be conducted in seven phases beginning April 19.

The counting will be on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1.

A total of 83 people, including Congress and CPI-M leaders, former MLAs, ex zila pramukhs, ex pradhans, ex mayors, councillors, social workers and professionals joined the BJP in presence of state party president CP Joshi, former leader of opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, former minister Arun Chaturvedi at the BJP office in Jaipur.

Among those leaders who joined the BJP include Sushila Kanwar, Pratap Punia, Suresh Tak, Balbir Chillar, Ramlal Meghwal, Param Navdeep, Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Gaurav Jain, Reema Agarwal, Girish Choudhary, Balwan Yadav, Mahesh Sharma, Arjun Singh, Puja Nimoria, Surendra Choudhary, Sitaram Yadav, Arti Dubey, BL Verma, Puja Chhabda, Kishore Somani and Rohit Kumar Singh and Pukhraj Garg of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

After joining the BJP, Yadav said, “The BJP has established several achievements to its credit in the last ten years and solved many problems faced by the country. The situation in Congress is disheartening. We will work to ensure that BJP wins all 25 seats.”