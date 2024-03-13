Congress national secretary Ajay Kapoor quits party, joins BJP

New Delhi: The Congress suffered another huge blow ahead of the Lob Sabha polls after its national secretary Ajay Kapoor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Ajay Kapoor joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters (Twitter Photo)

A senior Congress leader and three-time MLA from Kanpur, Kapoor joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders, Kapoor said that today is like a rebirth for him. “I am overwhelmed by joining the family of the country’s Prime Minister Modi,” he said. Kapoor said he worked “very honestly” during his over 35-year-long association with the Congress.

“But, today, I feel that every person should join Modi ji’s family for the progress of the country,” he added.

Kapoor said that he had sent his resignation to Indian National Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. “It is a request that I have been serving the Congress Party selflessly for 35 years. Now I am resigning from my post and party membership. You are requested to please accept my resignation,” he wrote.

Kapoor, a former Congress MLA from the Govindnagar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, described Prime Minister Modi as a ‘yugpurush’ and promised to work for the BJP for the rest of his political life under the guidance of its leadership.

“Today, it’s the beginning of a new life for me. I dedicate my life to the BJP leadership. As a family member of Prime Minister Modi, I will honestly serve the party (BJP) and the society,” he said, expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership.

Welcoming him to the party fold, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said that Kapoor, who served the Congress in various capacities, was its in-charge for Bihar for about six years. He said this one plus one becomes eleven!

His coming to the BJP fold will benefit the party in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and various other states, Tawde added.