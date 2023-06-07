Truck trying to overtake vehicle crashes into car in Sikar, kills 4 friends

Four friends from Jodhpur who were driving to Sikar district’s Fatehpur area in a car were killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning after their vehicle crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side, police said. A police officer said Revant Ram Chowdhury was a police constable posted at a police station while the car belonged to Raju Riyaz Khan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the accident took place when the truck, trying to overtake a vehicle, changed lanes.

The four dead men were identified by the police as Tejaram Sihag (27), Shahrukh Khan (24), Raju Riyaz Khan (34), and Revant Ram Chowdhury (28). Police said the four friends were from Jodhpur 300km away and were just kilometres from their destination when the accident took place.

A police officer said Revant Ram Chowdhury was a police constable posted at a police station while the car belonged to Raju Riyaz Khan.

Witnesses said the car was completely smashed in the collision and it took rescue workers over two hours to cut through the metal to extricate the driver and a second person on the front seat. The four were taken to the nearby Rajakiya Dhanuka Hospital where all of them were declared dead. The bodies have been kept in the morgue of the same hospital.

Police said the truck has been seized but for now, the driver was missing.