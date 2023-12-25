close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Head-on collision due to dense fog kills 3 on Gujarat-Rajasthan highway

Head-on collision due to dense fog kills 3 on Gujarat-Rajasthan highway

ByMukesh Mathrani
Dec 25, 2023 03:40 PM IST

All four belonged to Gujarat and were heading to Rajasthan on vacation. The driver responsible for the collision fled the scene leaving his car

Three people were killed, and another got injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district in a head-on collision between two vehicles due to dense fog near the Dhorimanna bore toll plaza around 7 am on Monday.

The site of the accident. (Sourced image)
The site of the accident. (Sourced image)

All four belonged to Gujarat and were heading to Rajasthan on vacation. The driver responsible for the collision fled the scene leaving his car, the police said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eyewitnesses rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where three individuals were declared dead on arrival. The injured person was given preliminary treatment before being transferred to Deesa in Gujarat.

Police identified the deceased as Jitin Bhai, Vishnu Bhai (50) and Jignesh Kumar, all residents of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Preliminary probe indicated that dense fog led to the head-on collision, but the police maintained that a detailed probe was on.

“The car involved in the collision has not yet been identified. Currently, the bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary, and their families have been informed. Further steps will be taken upon their arrival,” the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out