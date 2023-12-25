Head-on collision due to dense fog kills 3 on Gujarat-Rajasthan highway

Three people were killed, and another got injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district in a head-on collision between two vehicles due to dense fog near the Dhorimanna bore toll plaza around 7 am on Monday. The site of the accident. (Sourced image)

All four belonged to Gujarat and were heading to Rajasthan on vacation. The driver responsible for the collision fled the scene leaving his car, the police said.

Eyewitnesses rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where three individuals were declared dead on arrival. The injured person was given preliminary treatment before being transferred to Deesa in Gujarat.

Police identified the deceased as Jitin Bhai, Vishnu Bhai (50) and Jignesh Kumar, all residents of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Preliminary probe indicated that dense fog led to the head-on collision, but the police maintained that a detailed probe was on.

“The car involved in the collision has not yet been identified. Currently, the bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary, and their families have been informed. Further steps will be taken upon their arrival,” the police said.