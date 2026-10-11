Jaipur, Frequent leopard sightings, scenic views of the Aravalli hills and the opportunity to enjoy jungle safari close to the city are making Jaipur's Jhalana and Amagarh leopard safaris increasingly popular among tourists.

Jhalana and Amagarh leopard safaris gain popularity among tourists

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According to the forest department, Jhalana is home to more than 32 leopards while Amagarh has over 15. Frequent sightings of the big cats are considered the main attractions at both safaris.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said the two forest areas, located within Jaipur, offer tourists an opportunity to experience a jungle safari without having to travel far from the city.

"The presence of other wild animals and birds, apart from leopards, also makes these safaris attractive," he told PTI.

"Spread over nearly 20 square kilometres, Jhalana offers opportunities to spot leopards among the Aravalli hills, bushes and open areas," Shekhawat said.

Official figures show that tourist arrivals at Jhalana have nearly tripled in eight years, rising from 15,479 in 2017-18 to 46,519 in 2025-26.

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{{^usCountry}} Revenue from the safari has also increased from around ₹17.23 lakh to ₹4.24 crore during the same period. The number of tourists in 2025-26 was the highest in the available records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revenue from the safari has also increased from around ₹17.23 lakh to ₹4.24 crore during the same period. The number of tourists in 2025-26 was the highest in the available records. {{/usCountry}}

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Jhalana received 27,575 tourists in 2018-19 and 26,185 in 2019-20. The number fell to 21,505 during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 before recovering to 34,796 in 2021-22.

Tourist arrivals rose to 39,463 in 2022-23 and 44,557 in 2023-24, before declining slightly to 42,348 in 2024-25.

In the current financial year, 18,364 tourists visited Jhalana until August, generating revenue of ₹1.71 crore. In August alone, 4,008 tourists visited the safari, bringing in ₹37.82 lakh.

Amagarh leopard safari, which opened in May 2022, has also seen a rise in tourist arrivals.

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The number of visitors increased from 8,517 in 2022-23 to 16,248 in 2025-26, while revenue rose from ₹62.80 lakh to ₹1.45 crore.

Amagarh received 12,373 tourists in 2023-24 and 13,331 in 2024-25.

During the current financial year, 2,454 tourists visited Amagarh until August, generating revenue of ₹21.84 lakh. In August alone, 895 tourists visited the safari, bringing in ₹8.05 lakh.

According to the forest department, Jhalana is also home to hyenas, nilgai, chital, sambar, jackals, foxes, jungle cats, porcupines and monitor lizards.

A total of 132 bird species, 33 mammal species and 20 reptile species have been recorded in Jhalana.

Officials said the Amagarh-Jhalana conservation area covers around 3,507 hectares. The presence of leopards amid the Aravalli hills, valleys and natural forests is drawing tourists to Amagarh.

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Several celebrities, including actors Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, and Raveena Tandon, have visited the Jhalana safari.

Officials said the proximity of natural forests to the city and the chances of spotting leopards in their natural habitat were the main attractions of Jhalana and Amagarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.