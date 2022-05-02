Karauli incident was an experiment by BJP: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
JAIPUR: Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that violence cannot be the answer to violence and what happened in Karauli was “an experiment by the BJP”, which “has been done in seven states on Ram Navami”.
Speaking to reporters, the CM said, “What happened in Karauli was an experiment. Across the state, all religions took out processions together on Ram Navami, but the way they were used in Karauli…the same experiment has happened in seven states on Ram Navami. There riots broke out, and then bulldozers came in.”
Massive violence broke out in Karauli after some miscreants pelted stones at a bike rally, taken out by Hindus, while they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area in the city on April 2.
“The RSS and BJP have decided [ways] to divide this country between Hindus and Muslims, between religions, castes... This is part of their agenda and this is just the beginning. In the times to come, they will carry out bigger attacks…attack the chief minister, the government…that’s what they have planned,” Gehlot replied when asked if state BJP chief Satish Poonia said that if his party comes to power, loudspeakers will be removed.
The CM further said that the BJP is thinking of ways on how to stop development works.
Reacting to Gehlot’s comments, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP Kirori Meena tweeted, “CM Ashok Gehlot, you call yourself a Gandhian, yet you find the peaceful protest of the unemployed and the people suffering from the dictatorship of the government as a dhamaal patti (chaos). They do not lead to violence and unrest, nor does the development stop. But it does expose the negativity of the government running under your leadership. It is in my nature to raise my voice against injustice and tyranny. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, if you find this dhamal patti, it will continue. Now it will be further intensified across the state.”
Mumbai airport runways shut on May 10 between 11 am-5pm. Details here
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed for a day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. "The airport's both runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," CSMIA spokesperson. The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday (May 10). "All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm," CSMIA spokesperson said.
Punjab approves recruitment to 26,454 posts, one MLA one pension scheme
The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday approved the recruitment to 26,454 posts at different levels in various departments of the state government. The cabinet also cleared the one MLA one pension scheme for which Mann had already made an announcement 10 days after taking charge as the CM in March. The state government will bring out a new policy to give pensions to former MLAs.
On Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ‘deadline’, Mumbai mayor's ‘court dates’ warning
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, said on Monday that loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules, and if anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit, they should be removed. She, however, warned Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena workers of not taking the law into their hands, "otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates".
DDA seeks to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states
Struggling to find land for compensatory afforestation in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority has again written to the Union environment ministry seeking permission to carry it out in neighbouring states. DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta wrote to the ministry on March 30 citing the paucity of land in Delhi for carrying out the afforestation and detailing how it will adversely impact upcoming development projects.
DU @100: East or West, Delhi University is the best!
Delhi University, the varsity that's considered highly coveted by students across India, is celebrating its 100th year. Cultural fests 1. Hats off to the ones behind the scenes! DUSU elections 6. Upbeat energy takes over the campus amid presidential debates and sloganeering. Creative slogans: No election campaign is complete without slogans. Heritage connect 11. Zakir Husain Delhi College is the oldest academic institution of not only at DU but also in the Capital.
