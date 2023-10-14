Minor NEET girl aspirant allegedly raped by canteen worker in Kota; 2 arrested

A minor NEET girl aspirant was allegedly raped on several occasions by a canteen worker at her hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said, adding the hostel owner also enabled the incident by denying to hand the staffer over to the authorities. Superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Chaudhary said the main accused, a 22-year-old youth, and the hostel owner, were arrested on Friday (Representative Photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Chaudhary said the main accused, a 22-year-old youth, and the hostel owner, were arrested on Friday following the girl’s complaint.

The girl, a 15-year-old student, registered a complaint on Tuesday (October 10) against the canteen worker, stating that he had raped her several times since February.

The girl was staying in a hostel with her sister for the last few months to prepare for medical entrance, the accused used to deliver her food daily, said the SP.

“The incident first took place in February this year when the accused forcibly made her consume alcohol, took her to the premises of another hostel in the area, and raped her,” investigating officer Vasudev Singh said.

Singh added that the accused raped her six more times on several occasions since then and blackmailed her. He threatened the minor of circulating the pictures he had taken on social media, Singh said.

The SP said that the girl initially complained to her hostel owner a few days ago, urging him to take action against the canteen worker, but he refused and instead said that he would get her married off to the accused as the “incident would tarnish the image of the girl if her family gets to know”.

“The hostel owner also threatened her not to share the matter with anyone. Following the incident, the girl reached the police station on October 10 and lodged the complaint against both,” added SP Chaudhary.

A case against both the main accused and the hostel owner was filed under sections 376- 2 n (commits rape repeatedly on same women), 363 (abducting someone from lawful guardianship), 366 A (forcing a minor girl to illicit intercourse with any person), 368 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult to provoke anyone), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongfully restrain), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120 B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of POCSO Act, section 84 (abduction) of Juvenile Justice Act, and 66 E (violation of privacy) of IT Act.

Singh said that police are also investigating the role of the authority of the second hostel where the incident took place. Further investigation is underway, he added.

