Narcotics cases in Rajasthan increased by 45.32% in 3 years: Govt data
Image for representation.(Shutterstock)
Image for representation.(Shutterstock)
jaipur news

Narcotics cases in Rajasthan increased by 45.32% in 3 years: Govt data

  • In 2018, as many as 1,878 cases were registered under the Narcotic Act, 1985, which increased to 2,731 in 2020.
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:04 PM IST

In the last three years, the number of narcotics cases has increased by 45.42 per cent in Rajasthan. However, the government claims that high numbers of cases were detected due to their pro-activeness, the official data tables in Rajasthan Assembly revealed.

In 2018, as many as 1,878 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), which increased to 2,589 in 2019 and 2,731 in 2020 despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

“There has been an increase in the action against illegal drug trade in the state. In the year 2018, 1,878 cases were registered in the, 2,589 in the year 2019, and 2,731 in the year 2020. It cannot be said that there has been an increase in the illegal drug trade in the state,” reads the reply stated by the government in assembly.

The reply added that it cannot be said that drug addiction has led to an increase in crime due to opium or poppy addiction.

Interestingly, the highest number of cases were registered in Sri Ganganagar district which shares its border with Punjab which is infamous for drugs consumption. Following Sri Ganganagar were Hanumangarh, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur rural and Bikaner.

In 2018, 180 cases of the NDPS were registered by Sri Ganganagar police followed by 254 in 2019 and 296 in 2020.

Similarly, in Hanumangarh, a total of 538 NDPS cases were registered between 2018 and 2020, 486 in Chittorgarh, 377 cases in Jodhpur rural and 280 cases in Bikaner.

“Effective action is being taken by border police stations to stop the patrolling and blockade to prevent illicit drug trade. Social Justice and Empowerment Department is running drug-free India campaign to stop substance abuse in the state,” the reply read.

A senior police official said that Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh not only share a border with Punjab but are highly influenced by both positive and negatives characters of the neighbouring state.

“Youngsters are falling into the grip of substance abuse,” the police official said.

He added that large consignments of drugs in the form of tablets like Tramadol and Alprozone are consumed illegally by youngsters. “These tablets are restricted under the NDPS Act and are also illegally sold at medical shops, leading to drug addiction in youngsters,” the official said.

Even during the lockdown last year, smugglers were carrying out their illegal activities.

“During the lockdown, the government had allowed the movement of trucks to maintain an uninterrupted supply of essential goods. These smugglers took advantage of this relief and instead of transporting vegetables and fruits, created special hidden compartments in their trucks so that nobody could catch them,” the police official said.

