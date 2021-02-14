IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island to the nation.(Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island to the nation.(Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)
india news

Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala

The Prime Minister dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island to the nation.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a slew of projects, including a 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum and vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, in the poll-bound state of Kerala, which he said will help the country grow.

"Being among you all makes me very happy. Today, we're here to celebrate development — development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors and will energise the growth trajectory of India," PM Modi said in Kochi.

The Prime Minister dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island to the nation.

Also read: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; to inaugurate international cruise terminal, Chennai Metro extension

"Two years ago, I went to the Kochi refinery, one of India's most modern refineries. Today, once again from Kochi, we dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of the Kochi refinery," PM Modi said.

The project, PM Modi said, will help India's journey towards becoming aatmanirbhar or self-reliant. "With this complex, forex will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated," he added.

Lauding the state's contribution to the country through the tourism sector, PM Modi said, "Tourists come to Kochi not only as a transit point to go to other parts of Kerala. The spiritual, market, historical and other such places are widely known."

Also read: PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit

"The government of India is undertaking several efforts to improve tourism here. The inauguration of Sagarika - the international cruise terminal in Kochi - is an example of this," the PM said.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.

Also read: Narendra Modi’s new political narrative

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said on Saturday that an investment of over 6,000 crore has been made in the state through these projects which are being either dedicated/inaugurated or initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Close
Local environmental NGO Nature and snake activists came to the spot and rescued the snakes and handed them to the forest department.(Unsplash)
Local environmental NGO Nature and snake activists came to the spot and rescued the snakes and handed them to the forest department.(Unsplash)
india news

App launched in Kerala to help people, doctors treat snake bites

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Snakepedia is a comprehensive android mobile application that documents information on snakes with the help of pictures, infographics and podcasts and analyses its first aid, treatment, myths and superstitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the pistols seized by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday in Samba sector(JK Police)
Some of the pistols seized by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday in Samba sector(JK Police)
india news

J-K police seize two packets of small arms in Samba sector

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • A police patrol found the packets hidden in bushes in the Jhang area of Samba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
india news

Disha Ravi shared Google 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Ravi was arrested earlier in the day in connection with the Thunberg protest "toolkit" case and was remanded to five-day custody of Delhi Police's special cell.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“A person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter. He has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi,” the top police officer said during the briefing.(ANI Photo)
“A person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter. He has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi,” the top police officer said during the briefing.(ANI Photo)
india news

Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
A senior official said two people were arrested and another held in connection with the IED recovery in Jammu and Samba areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island to the nation.(Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island to the nation.(Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)
india news

Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The Prime Minister dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island to the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, around 300 samples including a few birds from a poultry farm of Khurda tested negative for bird flu.(HT PHOTO.)
On Thursday, around 300 samples including a few birds from a poultry farm of Khurda tested negative for bird flu.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Corbett landscape preps for bird census from Feb 16 after 13 years

By Ankur Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Twenty-one teams of five members each will carry out the bird census from February 16 to 18 in 12 ranges of Kalagarh tiger reserve and Ramnagar forest division under Corbett Tiger Reserve landscape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.(Photo: Shutterstock)
india news

India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy recently in Parliament were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar.(File Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar.(File Photo)
india news

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome: Sharad Pawar

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar underlined that the former CJI's comments ruing the state of the judiciary were in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise for the courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
india news

Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A forest fire broke out at Koylabasti, Anini district on the evening of February 11, which soon engulfed the surrounding mountain ridges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sticker of FASTag is stuck at the windshield of the car and deploys Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to collect tolls..(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
The sticker of FASTag is stuck at the windshield of the car and deploys Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to collect tolls..(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
india news

No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The FASTag technology helps in seamless collection of toll without the need to stop the vehicle at the toll plaza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi is in Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city.(Photo: Twitter/ narendramodi)
PM Modi is in Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city.(Photo: Twitter/ narendramodi)
india news

PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The Prime Minister reached Chennai airport from Delhi on Sunday morning and took a helicopter ride to reach Jawaharlal Nehru stadium where he unveiled a number of development projects for Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. One crew member who received injuries was evacuated and shifted to hospital for treatment. (ANI Photo)
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. One crew member who received injuries was evacuated and shifted to hospital for treatment. (ANI Photo)
india news

3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Bodies of two seafarers were found from the tween-deck area, burnt beyond recognition and the third body with burn injuries was found from the engine control room
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public rally, in Shivshagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public rally, in Shivshagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from 167 to 365 if the party comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry said 86.25 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states.(Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
The ministry said 86.25 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states.(Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
india news

India's national Covid recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Till date, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs. A total 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP