Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a slew of projects, including a ₹6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum and vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, in the poll-bound state of Kerala, which he said will help the country grow.
"Being among you all makes me very happy. Today, we're here to celebrate development — development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors and will energise the growth trajectory of India," PM Modi said in Kochi.
The Prime Minister dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island to the nation.
"Two years ago, I went to the Kochi refinery, one of India's most modern refineries. Today, once again from Kochi, we dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of the Kochi refinery," PM Modi said.
The project, PM Modi said, will help India's journey towards becoming aatmanirbhar or self-reliant. "With this complex, forex will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated," he added.
Lauding the state's contribution to the country through the tourism sector, PM Modi said, "Tourists come to Kochi not only as a transit point to go to other parts of Kerala. The spiritual, market, historical and other such places are widely known."
"The government of India is undertaking several efforts to improve tourism here. The inauguration of Sagarika - the international cruise terminal in Kochi - is an example of this," the PM said.
PM Modi also inaugurated the Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.
Modi also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said on Saturday that an investment of over ₹6,000 crore has been made in the state through these projects which are being either dedicated/inaugurated or initiated.
