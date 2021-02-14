PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today; to inaugurate international cruise terminal, Chennai Metro extension
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit two southern states - Tamil Nadu and Kerala - to launch several development projects. These projects are being built to fulfil the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
Announcing the visit on Saturday, PM Modi said on Twitter that the projects will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens.
At around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai. He will then head towards Kochi in Kerla where the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation at around 3:30 pm.
During his Tamil Nadu visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of ₹3,770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.
The other projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi in the state include the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. He will also lay the foundation stones for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System, and Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.
In Kerala, the PM will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL. The complex will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which are at present predominantly imported, and is expected to result in saving of about ₹3,700 to 4,000 crore per year in foreign exchange, according to the government.
The Prime Minister will also open the Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands in Cochin. According to the government, the International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3. These will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.
An International Cruise Terminal named “Sagarika” and a Marine Engineering Training Institute will also be inaugurated in Cochin.
