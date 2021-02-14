PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday clicked an aerial picture of the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the ongoing cricket Test match between India and England while visiting Chennai. He shared the picture on Twitter with an interesting caption.
"Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai," PM Modi said in the tweet.
The Prime Minister reached Chennai airport from Delhi on Sunday morning and took a helicopter ride to reach Jawaharlal Nehru stadium where he unveiled a number of development projects for Tamil Nadu.
India is playing England today in the second session of Day 2 in the India vs England second Test match. India had resumed at overnight score of 300 for six and managed 329 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, losing the remaining four wickets in quick time.
Led by Ashwin (5/43) the Indian attack did a much better job than the first Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/22) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/40) took two wickets apiece.
Last month, PM Modi had congratulated the Indian team for their historic series win in Australia. India won the series 2-1 by breaching The Gabba in the final Test.
In a spectacular victory, an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test winning praises from Indian leaders, international critics and host players. "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit, and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," PM Modi had tweeted.
PM Modi was in Chennai on a three-hour visit for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in the city. He will also visit Kerala later today.
