Operation Sard Hawa: BSF issues high alert along Indo-Pak border

Barmer: The Border Security Force (BSF), which began its ‘Operation Sard Hawa’ on Thursday, has issued a high alert along the Indo-Pak border until January 17. The BSF has heightened its vigilance along the Indo-Pak border (Representative Photo)

Operation Sard Hawa is part of the BSF’s annual winter exercise launched to prevent unwanted border incidents, such as cross-border intrusions during low temperatures and dense fog.

This time, the BSF has heightened its vigilance along the Indo-Pak border due to the consecration of the Ram Mandir and Republic Day celebrations, officials aware of the matter said.

Amidst the cold wave conditions, the border regions are currently experiencing dense fog and haze.

Exploiting these weather conditions, the BSF has increased its alertness to prevent infiltrations. Operation Sard Hawa involves constant patrolling by vehicles, camels, and other means in areas where vehicles cannot easily reach, said officials.

Officials aware of the matter said that during winter, there is a higher likelihood of intrusion from across the border due to cold and dense fog. Infiltrators often take advantage of dense fog to cross the border. Considering this, the BSF remains on high alert during the winter season.

The officials said that this time considering the consecration of the Ram Mandir and Republic Day, the BSF is on high alert, giving special attention to the border to prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials said that the BSF, as the first line of defence, remain vigilant throughout the year, with additional surveillance programs during Republic Day.

According to BSF officials, despite challenging weather conditions, BSF personnel are always alert to potential threats, especially during Operation Sard Hawa. All officers and soldiers of the sector headquarters will be present on the border during this period, with officers deployed to boost the morale of the soldiers until January 27, they added.

Throughout Operation Sard Hawa, officers and soldiers equipped with modern weapons and technical instruments will be present near the border from January 19 to January 27.

The use of modern tools will enhance visibility in fog and haze, ensuring effective border surveillance. Additionally, the BSF’s intelligence wing will be active, coordinating with other intelligence agencies to monitor any suspicious activities along the border, said officials.