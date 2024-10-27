Over 40 migratory birds died at Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan: Officials

Over 40 migratory birds, belonging to two to three different species, have been found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur district over the past fortnight, prompting concerns among the officials. The exact cause of the deaths remains under investigation, with viscera samples sent for analysis expected to provide clarity by the end of the week. Earlier in 2019, more than 18,000 migratory birds from 13 to 15 species perished in the same region due to botulism. (PTI File Photo)

Initial examinations suggest that the birds may have succumbed to avian botulism, a severe neuromuscular illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which thrives in low-oxygen environments. Earlier in 2019, more than 18,000 migratory birds from 13 to 15 species perished in the same region due to botulism.

Sambhar Salt Lake is located 80 km southwest of the city of Jaipur and is India’s largest inland Salt Lake. It is a recognised wetland of international importance and is a key wintering area for tens of thousands of birds.

Sub-divisional officer, Nawa (Deedwana-Kuchaman), Jeetu Kulhari, said close to 40 migratory birds have been found dead in the last 24 hours—around 30 were discovered on Saturday and 10 today. “The birds are mostly migratory. A few have also been rescued and are showing symptoms of paralysis, indicating botulism,” she noted.

She added that teams from the forest, pollution, animal husbandry, and district administrations are working jointly. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed, and areas in the deeper parts of the lake are also being checked. Directions have been issued to immediately remove the dead birds in order to avoid the spread of botulism.

However, according to the forest department, the number of deaths is close to a dozen.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nagaur, Sunil Kumar Singh, said the birds found dead include the northern shoveler and the black-winged stilt. “Around six have been found dead, and some have been rescued. Prima facie, the deaths appear to be due to botulism. Samples have been collected and sent to the state lab and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.”

The department is on alert and is conducting regular monitoring, he added.

A senior forest official said a ground level assessment is that due to heavy rains in Sambhar like happened in 2019, lots of new water bodies have been formed after a gap of some years, raising saline level and causing toxicity. IT is also investigated whether it has been caused by water contamination or algae poisoning.