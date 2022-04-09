Rajasthan: Guidelines on rallies, DJ system issues after Karauli violence
In the wake of Karauli violence, Rajasthan home department has issued guidelines asking organiser to furnish details of the contents that will be played on DJs, loud speakers in processions and rallies.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that raising provoking slogans in the name of religion in rallies and playing DJs loudly are illegal.
Several shops were burnt and many people were injured in arson and stone-pelting in Karauli city during a confrontation between two communities on April 2.
The city was put under the curfew following the clash, which will be in effect till April 10, with some relaxation in later days.
As per the guidelines issued on Friday, organisers will have to submit an affidavit and a letter asking permission for procession rallies, or public programmes to sub-division officers and additional district magistrates.
The officials are mandated to then verify the submitted documents through the local station house officer (SHO). The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules.
The organisers will have to provide the registration number of the organisation, contact numbers, and the route of the procession. They will have to inform whether a DJ system will be used, and if yes, then the details of the content that will be played on it.
Police in their checklists will also verify if they have examined the DJ's contents or not.
On Friday, state police chief M L Lather had said that in the Karauli arson and violence incident, provoking slogans were raised in a minority-dominated area by those taking part in the rally.
A car moving ahead of the rally had a DJ system which was playing songs of Hindu organisations.
-
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
-
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics