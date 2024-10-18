Rajasthan: Leopard shot dead by forest officials in Udaipur

A leopard was shot dead by forest department officials on Friday morning in Udaipur’s Madar area, officials said. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sunil Chidri told HT that a preliminary investigation is still underway. (Representative file photo)

Officials added that the preliminary investigation is underway after which it will be clearer if the leopard was the one involved in the killing of eight people in the past month in Udaipur’s Gogunda and Jhadol areas.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sunil Chidri told HT that a preliminary investigation is still underway.

“While we are relieved that the leopard has been neutralised, it is too early to make an official declaration regarding whether this was the man-eater responsible for the recent deaths. We are conducting thorough investigations, and an official statement will be made soon,” he said.

Udaipur has seen a surge in leopard-related attacks over the past month sparking panic among locals, particularly in the rural region.

In recent days, leopard attacks in the areas of Jhadol and Gogunda in Udaipur have claimed the lives of at least 10 people, with most fatalities occurring in Gogunda, which has now become the epicenter of leopard attacks in the region. All of these incidents have taken place within a 35-kilometer radius between Jhadol and Gogunda.

Of 10 deaths, seven took place in Gogunda area, two in Jhadol while one in Badgaon.