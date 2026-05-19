Jaipur, A protest outside the district collectorate in Rajasthan's Barmer on Tuesday took a dramatic turn when Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati allegedly poured petrol on himself during a demonstration over demands related employment at a mining project, officials said Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on himself during protest, security personnel intervene

Security personnel and others intervened in time to prevent any untoward incident.

Thousands of supporters reached the district collector's office as part of an ongoing agitation in the Rajasthan State Mines And Mineral Limited lignite mines in Giral area. The protesters had earlier assembled for a gathering at the mines site.

Protesters, including local youth, labourers and villagers, alleged that their concerns were being consistently ignored. They claimed that local youth were not being given priority in employment and that workers were being exploited.

Their key demands include reinstatement of dismissed workers, implementation of an eight-hour work shift, priority employment for local youth, payment of bonuses under the Bonus Act, 1965, and provision of basic facilities for labourers.

The demonstrators also expressed anger after no representative from the mining company, mining department or district administration turned up at the meeting to receive a memorandum or hold talks.

Following this, Bhati and his supporters marched towards the collectorate in a large convoy of vehicles. At the main gate, some protesters attempted to cross police barricades, leading to heated arguments between police personnel and the demonstrators.

The situation turned tense when Bhati suddenly poured petrol from a bottle over himself. However, security personnel and supporters present at the spot immediately intervened and restrained him, preventing any untoward incident.

The incident triggered panic at the site, following which the district administration invited a delegation led by the MLA for talks.

Officials said discussions between the administration and the protesters were underway inside the collectorate to resolve the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.