Jaipur, Rajasthan remained under intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with scorching temperatures forcing people off the streets during the afternoon, even as authorities took measures to provide relief across several districts. Rajasthan reels under intense heatwave; temperatures may go above 46 deg C in coming days

According to the Meteorological department, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46.5 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning, while the minimum temperature there settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures in most other parts of the state hovered between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, and dry weather conditions were likely to prevail across Rajasthan over the next week, the department said.

A fresh western disturbance may trigger thunderstorm activity and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in parts of northwestern and northern Rajasthan on May 22 and 23 during the afternoon hours. Dust storms are also likely in some areas over the next 48 hours, the meteorological department said.

However, temperatures are likely to rise again by 2-3 degrees Celsius from May 24 onwards, with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of the state, it added.

Roads in many cities wore a deserted look through the afternoon as residents preferred to stay indoors. Those stepping out for essential work covered their faces with scarves, towels and 'dupattas' to shield themselves from the harsh heat.

At traffic signals and marketplaces, people were seen rushing from one patch of shade to another while roadside vendors repeatedly splashed water around their stalls to keep temperatures down.

Shopkeepers in several areas said business activity had slowed sharply during daytime hours due to the extreme weather.

In an effort to lower surface temperatures, water tankers sprinkled on Amer Road in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Alwar's municipal corporation treated local roads similarly while erecting temporary tents and shaded enclosures for pedestrians.

The impact of the heatwave was also visible on animals and birds struggling in the extreme conditions, with caretakers spraying water on cattle to protect them from the intense heat.

Wildlife authorities at Kota's Abheda Biological Park ramped up heat-stress mitigation efforts for their animals. Staff continuously sprayed the enclosures, installed air coolers, and expanded drinking water stations throughout the park.

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