 Rajasthan woman arrested for blackmailing cops, forcing them to pay around 1 cr
Rajasthan woman arrested for blackmailing cops, forcing them to pay around 1 cr

Rajasthan woman arrested for blackmailing cops, forcing them to pay around 1 cr

ByDevendra Bhardwaj
Feb 07, 2024 11:30 AM IST

A police inspector was forced to take loans from colleagues and friends to pay the woman, who has registered seven cases against different people

A woman from Rajasthan’s Alwar allegedly forced a police inspector and constable to pay 90 lakh and 6.5 lakh after blackmailing them by threatening to make public their intimate chats and visuals.

The inspector and the constable met the woman via social media. (Shutterstock)
The inspector and the constable met the woman via social media. (Shutterstock)

Police superintendent (Alwar) Anand Sharma said that the inspector and the constable met the woman via social media. “Later they started meeting and got intimate. The woman took photographs and videos...Later the woman started blackmailing them to pay money or else she threatened to register rape cases.”

Police said the woman’s brother and sister were also involved and would make calls to extort money.

The inspector was forced to take loans from colleagues and friends to pay the woman, who has registered seven cases related to rape, dowry, and harassment against different people. An assistant sub-inspector was sentenced and terminated from service in a rape case she registered.

Police said they raided the woman’s house and found material and relevant documents. The woman, her brother, and her sister have been arrested. Police said the accused were being interrogated and that post-investigation, action would be taken.

Wednesday, February 07, 2024
