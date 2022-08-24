Rescue operation continues in Rajasthan districts facing flood-like situation
Heavy rainfall in the last two-three days have created flood-like situations in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran Dholpur and Karauli districts of Rajasthan
The teams of Army, state and national disaster response forces continue their rescue operations on Wednesday in many parts of Rajasthan, which are facing flood-like situations, officials said. Majority of the dams have overflown, and gates of six big dams have been opened.
Heavy rainfall in the last two-three days have created flood-like situations in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran Dholpur and Karauli districts of Rajasthan. The teams of NDRF and SDRF have been called in Jhalawar, which has received 22 inch rainfall in the last two days.
Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, AT Pednekar said the teams of SDRF and NDRF are conducting rescue operations. Two columns of Army in Dholpur and Jhalawar district are also deployed for rescue. “The water has started to recite. With no cloud cover and the next five days predicted as dry, the situation will normalise soon in districts such as Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur and Karauli,” he said.
He added that no rescue related casualty has been reported so far.
Fourteen districts in Rajasthan received continuous rains on Monday and Tuesday, where Jhalawar recorded the highest rainfall of 11.3 inches. Even the state capital, Jaipur witnessed rains throughout the day on Tuesday. The gates of six big dams have been opened in these two days.
Out of 22 big dams in Rajasthan, three dams are 100% filled, which include Haro of Banswara, Galwa of Tonk and Jakham of Pratapgarh. Apart from this, 93.68% water has arrived in Rana Pratap Sagar Dam of Chittorgarh, 95.38% in Kota Barrage and 97.18% in Gudha Dam of Bundi.
In the last 24 hours, Jaisalmer received the highest rainfall of 64.2 mm, followed by Sirohi (34.5mm), Jodhpur (20.3mm), 13mm each at Dungarpur and Chhittorgarh, said the report of Met department.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government will provide compensation on losses due to flood from SDRF. He also asked officers to conduct surveys to assess losses of property and houses; and hold girdawari for crop loss.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje today conducted an aerial survey of Kota, Jhalawar and Baran district of Rajasthan.
Rivers such as Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates. Because of the opening of dam gates in Rajasthan, especially the Kota barrage, flooding of some villages was reported from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
On Tuesday, 350,000 lakh cusec of water was released from Kota barrage till 9.30 am and another 200,000 cusecs are now being released, an official said. Similarly, 585,000 cusec water was released from Kalisindh dam in Jhalawar, another official said.
Many villages in the division are cut off from district headquarters due to water logging. Some of the villages near the catchment area of rivers have turned into islands, the official added.
The situation in Dholpur and Karauli worsened due to release of water from Kota barrage. Around 25 villages of Dholpur and 6 villages of Karauli had to be evacuated and people were sent to safer places.
-
HC quashes POCSO case after victim and accused marry and arrive at compromise
The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a 23-year-old man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code. The 17-year-old victim had married him after reaching 18 and the couple even had a child while the case was pending in a Sessions Court. The HC said the prosecution can “hardly prove the guilt against the petitioner,” under the circumstances.
-
Bengaluru: Cabbies work nights to skip traffic amid high fuel costs, commissions
Bengaluru cab drivers - those working with ride-share apps like Ola and Uber - have begun working longer into the night to avoid peak traffic hours - which eat into their high fuel costs and EMI repayments. To combat these challenging conditions - being stuck in traffic - many have opted to now work night shifts (or later shifts) instead, The Indian Express reported.
-
Bihar speaker VK Sinha resigns; cabinet meets to elect replacement
Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday resigned from his post amid huge political drama, not before triggering a controversy by nominating senior Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav to preside over the remaining part of the session instead of deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari, as is the norm. “It is also laid down in the Constitution,” Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar said.
-
FIR against firm that operated Worli, Dahisar Covid centres on Somaiya complaint
The Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against partners of a private company contracted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to set up Covid jumbo centres at Worli and Dahisar. Among the others named in the FIR are Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Madanlal Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya who alleged that firm the got the contract on the basis of forged documents including its partnership deed questioned the functioning of the jumbo Covid facility in Pune earlier this year.
-
Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, traffic police make elaborate arrangements
The Mumbai traffic police are geared up with elaborate arrangements for the 10-day Ganeshotsav beginning August 31. The traffic police said 74 roads will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Ganesha immersion days – second, fifth and tenth day of the festival - from 12pm to 6pm, whereas 54 roads will be marked as one-way, 57 roads will remain closed for goods vehicles and 114 roads will have parking restrictions during the 10-day period.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics