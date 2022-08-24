Rescue operation continues in Rajasthan districts facing flood-like situation

The teams of Army, state and national disaster response forces continue their rescue operations on Wednesday in many parts of Rajasthan, which are facing flood-like situations, officials said. Majority of the dams have overflown, and gates of six big dams have been opened.

Heavy rainfall in the last two-three days have created flood-like situations in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran Dholpur and Karauli districts of Rajasthan. The teams of NDRF and SDRF have been called in Jhalawar, which has received 22 inch rainfall in the last two days.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, AT Pednekar said the teams of SDRF and NDRF are conducting rescue operations. Two columns of Army in Dholpur and Jhalawar district are also deployed for rescue. “The water has started to recite. With no cloud cover and the next five days predicted as dry, the situation will normalise soon in districts such as Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur and Karauli,” he said.

He added that no rescue related casualty has been reported so far.

Fourteen districts in Rajasthan received continuous rains on Monday and Tuesday, where Jhalawar recorded the highest rainfall of 11.3 inches. Even the state capital, Jaipur witnessed rains throughout the day on Tuesday. The gates of six big dams have been opened in these two days.

Out of 22 big dams in Rajasthan, three dams are 100% filled, which include Haro of Banswara, Galwa of Tonk and Jakham of Pratapgarh. Apart from this, 93.68% water has arrived in Rana Pratap Sagar Dam of Chittorgarh, 95.38% in Kota Barrage and 97.18% in Gudha Dam of Bundi.

In the last 24 hours, Jaisalmer received the highest rainfall of 64.2 mm, followed by Sirohi (34.5mm), Jodhpur (20.3mm), 13mm each at Dungarpur and Chhittorgarh, said the report of Met department.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government will provide compensation on losses due to flood from SDRF. He also asked officers to conduct surveys to assess losses of property and houses; and hold girdawari for crop loss.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje today conducted an aerial survey of Kota, Jhalawar and Baran district of Rajasthan.

Rivers such as Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates. Because of the opening of dam gates in Rajasthan, especially the Kota barrage, flooding of some villages was reported from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, 350,000 lakh cusec of water was released from Kota barrage till 9.30 am and another 200,000 cusecs are now being released, an official said. Similarly, 585,000 cusec water was released from Kalisindh dam in Jhalawar, another official said.

Many villages in the division are cut off from district headquarters due to water logging. Some of the villages near the catchment area of rivers have turned into islands, the official added.

The situation in Dholpur and Karauli worsened due to release of water from Kota barrage. Around 25 villages of Dholpur and 6 villages of Karauli had to be evacuated and people were sent to safer places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON