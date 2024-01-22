Sariska tiger attacks forest department employee

A tiger from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar attacked a forest department employee trying to tranquillise it in an agriculture field at Ghadsana in Haryana’s Rewari on Monday, officials said. The Sariska Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO)

The tiger, who attacked a farmer in Maheshra on Thursday, moved to Rewari after remaining outside the Sariska Tiger Reserve’s buffer range for three months.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Shankar Singh, a forest officer, said the search operation for the tiger was delayed due to fog and that the agricultural land it was traced to is spread over a large area and cannot be cordoned off.

Sariska Tiger Reserve field director RN Meena said a team tried to tranquillize the tiger hiding in a mustard field. “The tiger attacked forest employee Heera Lal. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Rewari. Other employee Dharma Singh fainted as he saw the tiger attack.”