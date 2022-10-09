Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Several parts of Rajasthan receive rain; temperature down

Several parts of Rajasthan receive rain; temperature down

Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:06 PM IST

Heavy rains were recorded in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur and Nagaur districts, Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

Several parts of Rajasthan received rain on Sunday and the weather department predicted precipitation would continue in the state.

Heavy rains were recorded in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur and Nagaur districts, Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

Sharma said that Sever Bandh of Bharatpur recorded the highest rainfall of 227 mm, while Parbatsar of Nagaur in western Rajasthan has recorded 109 mm of rain.

He said that heavy rain activities are likely to reduce from Monday. However, light to moderate rains may continue over some parts of northeast Rajasthan on October 10-11.

According to the Meteorological Department, from Sunday morning till 5.30 evening, 31 mm of rain was recorded in Karauli, 12 mm in Dholpur, 11 mm in Anta of Baran, 4.1 mm in Ajmer, 2.3 mm in Kota.

A spokesman of the department said that due to rain in most parts of the state, the maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped by up to five degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded in the range of 23 degrees Celsius to 35.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded in the range of 19.5 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius last night.

