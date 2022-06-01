Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
- Chittorgarh collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said that a job will be provided to the deceased man's widow, and a compensation of ₹25 lakh will be given to his family. He assured that the current situation in the city is “peaceful”.
Clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday, following the death of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Jagdish Soni's son late on Tuesday night. In a video shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen pelting stones while police trying to bring the situation under control in the city's Dhuncha Bazar area.
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night.
The protesters were allegedly led by BJP's Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and party MLA Chandrabhan Singh, and they have called for a strike in the city until arrests are made in the case, ANI reported.
Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
“RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) and STF (Special Task Force) [have been] deployed, and the situation is completely under control,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
Jain added that a postmortem of the deceased's body will be conducted and as many as three people have been detained so far. “An FIR was [also] registered,” the SP said.
Soni said the last rites of his son will be performed on Wednesday following the postmortem. “The [Chittorgarh] administration has agreed to our demands. We should get justice,” he added.
