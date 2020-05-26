e-paper
Jammu magistrate declares various areas of district as red zones

These declared areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
In view of the situation emerging due to Covid-19, Jammu district magistrate Sushma Chauhan on Monday declared various localities and villages of district Jammu as containment/ red zones.

The DM has issued four separate orders for declaration of various areas as red zones.

As per orders issued by Jammu DM, Kalyanpur and Channi Mawallian villages falling under Kana Chak Police Station has been declared as red zone.

Besides, Municipal ward-48 of Gorkhanagar, falling under the Bahu Fort police station has also been declared as red zone. Besides, Simbal and Kharian village falling under Miran Sahib police station have also been declared as red zones. Ward number 52,53 and 54 of Trikuta Nagar have also declared as red zones.

These declared areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs. However, for any medical emergency, individuals can contact 24X7 Control Room at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done.

Any violation of these orders shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
