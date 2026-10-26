The CBD Ground in east Delhi, which was recently listed as a protest site after Jantar Mantar was denotified as an agitation venue, is set to witness its first major demonstration on Monday by Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distributors, even as police said no permission was granted.

Thousands of LPG distributors have threatened an indefinite strike at the CBD ground in Shahdara from Monday. (HT file)

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Thousands of LPG distributors have threatened an indefinite strike at the CBD Ground in Shahdara from Monday against the Centre’s policies promoting the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), till their demands are met.

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The police said no permission has been granted for the agitation in view of the festive season. They also said security has been stepped up in the area since around 2,000 to 4,000 people are expected to participate in the stir.

“The police in Delhi had listed the CBD Ground and Ramlila Maidan as alternative sites but some rules have to be followed. It’s the festive season and there are other programmes too. We cannot have an indefinite strike as of now. It may create law and order issues,” a senior police officer said, seeking anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Shahdara deputy commissioner of police Rajendra Prasad Meena also confirmed that no permission had been granted for the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shahdara deputy commissioner of police Rajendra Prasad Meena also confirmed that no permission had been granted for the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 11, the police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site – a development that came against the backdrop of a series of massive agitations against the Union government this year. The police listed the Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground as alternatives. The first is spread across 12 acres and hosts thousands all year round. The other two are on the fringes of Delhi – 18km and 12.4km away from Jantar Mantar, respectively.

The LPG Distributors Association (India) claimed they have already pathe CBD Ground.

"We are seeking a complete revision of commissions, administrative charges and home delivery charges as the matter has been pending for more than eight years. We have been planning the protest for over a month. On September 9, we had approached the Delhi Police and were even granted permission for the stir at Jantar Mantar on October 26. However, due to the Cockroach Janta Party's protest (that led to the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site), we have now been denied that protest. On October 17, we booked the CBD Ground as Ramlila Maidan was already booked,” association president B. S. Sharma said.

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"Why should we wait for their permission? We have paid the DDA for the ground. We have booked a plot. They keep giving conditions. They asked us not to put up mats and tents. We don't care now. We will protest on October 26,” he added.

There was no immediate comment from the DDA at the time of filing this report.

The Federation of LPG Distributors of India – a major distributors' body – has distanced itself from the protest but a large crowd is still expected at the CBD Ground from 12 noon on Monday, people aware of the details said.