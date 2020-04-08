Kalyan mayor seeks nod to work as nurse to fight Covid-19

Kalyan mayor seeks nod to work as nurse to fight Covid-19cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:17 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) mayor Vinita Rane has written to the civic body chief, seeking permission to work for the health department as a nurse. Rane worked as a nurse in a Mumbai hospital for 32 years. “I have experience and I am sure I can help the civic body in this difficult times,” said Rane.
KDMC chief Vijay Suryavanshi said he would consider the request.
