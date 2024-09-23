Menu Explore
8 killed, 1 missing after fishing trawler capsized due to storm off Bengal coast

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 23, 2024 01:00 PM IST

A search operation was launched by the police and coast guard soon after the trawler capsized and eight fishermen could be rescued

Eight persons were killed, and one was still missing after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal, around 60 km off the coast of West Bengal, police said adding that eight fishermen could be rescued.

Family members of the victims react after the bodies of the fishermen were found on Sunday. (PTI)
The fishing trawler named MV Baba Gobindo had set sail on September 18 with 17 fishermen from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, said people familiar with the matter. In the early hours of Saturday, the trawler capsized after being hit by a storm. The bodies could only be retrieved on Sunday.

“The capsized trawler was towed to the coast on Sunday afternoon with the help of other trawlers. We pumped out the water inside it with pumps and recovered eight bodies,” Koteswara Rao, superintendent of Sundarban police district told media persons.

A search operation was launched by the police and coast guard Soon after the trawler capsized. Eight fishermen could be rescued on Saturday.

“There were strong winds, and the sea had become turbulent. The boat turned on its side after being hit by huge waves,” Sudam Khatua, a villager from Namkhana told media persons.

On Sunday afternoon the capsized boat was towed to Lothian Island from where the bodies were retrieved. They were then brought to Namkhana in small boats.

