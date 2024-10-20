Bengal doctors refuse to end hunger strike before meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

As their indefinite hunger strike entered its 15th day on Sunday, junior doctors from state-run hospitals in Bengal refused to end it before holding talks with chief minister Mamata Banerjee and also stuck to their demand for removal of health secretary N S Nigam in view of the August 9 rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Women raise slogans near the site of junior doctors observing fast-unto-death in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)

Having expressed solidarity with the doctors in various forms since August, citizens, members of the civil society and several actors from the Bengali movie industry assembled at the site of the hunger strike, Kolkata’s Rani Rashmoni Avenue, on Sunday evening to attend a rally the junior doctors held before meeting Banerjee, who is also in charge of the health and home departments.

Monday’s meeting will be held at Nabanna, the state secretariat, at 5pm. Banerjee’s earlier attempts to end the impasse through similar meetings failed.

On Saturday, the chief minister sent chief secretary Mano Pant to Rani Rashmoni Avenue and told the agitators over phone that she would meet them again.

“If you want to talk, I will cancel some of my appointments and meet you at 5pm on Monday. But please end your hunger strike,” Banerjee said when Pant put his phone on speaker mode. The conversation was played over a loudspeaker.

The hunger strike, however, continued.

In response to an e-mail the government sent to the doctors on Sunday, requesting them to end the hunger strike, the agitators wrote in reply that it would continue till all 10 of their demands are met. These include drastic administrative reforms at state-run hospitals and medical colleges.

“We told the government that ending the hunger strike cannot be a precondition to talks. It started with a principle that cannot be diluted,” Aniket Mahato, one of the junior doctors who was hospitalised during the hunger strike, said.

“Our reply also categorically said the health secretary must be removed. We have gathered evidence of his suspected involvement in corruption. If needed, we will place these before the government. Contrary to what a section of people are claiming, the demand for his removal is not juvenile adamancy of the young doctors. It is necessary for an efficient health care system,” Debasish Haldar, another face of the movement, said after a general body meeting the doctors held at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital.

On Thursday, the agitators launched a mass signature campaign in support of their 10 demands.

The ruling Trinamool Congress targeted the agitators on Sunday from several party meetings.

“I urge the masses to protect government doctors who sincerely work for patients and identify those who prescribe expensive medicines because certain pharmaceutical companies sponsor their foreign trips. Identify government doctors in the districts who frequently take leave to treat patients at private clinics in Kolkata,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said at a TMC event on Sunday.

“We don’t attach any importance to statements Ghosh makes. Our agitation has been recognised globally” Haldar said.