Kolkata, LPG distribution centres in Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal witnessed large queues on Saturday, amid reports of supply disruption in the wake of the West Asia conflict. Bengal: People queue at LPG distribution centres amid reports of supply disruption

A large number of people were seen outside the distribution centres since early morning at various places in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts.

Meawhile, authorities have stepped up inspection across the state to curb alleged hoarding and diversion of LPG cylinders, officials said.

The Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police, along with district authorities, have been conducting raids at several distribution centres and storage points over the past two days, they said.

In Kolkata, the EB teams inspected at least 25 centres, including in Lake Gardens and Jodhpur Park, to verify stock positions, the officials said.

Similar inspections were carried out in districts such as Hooghly and North 24 Parganas.

The state government has set up a 24-hour monitoring mechanism, and held meetings with distributors to ensure adequate supply to priority sectors such as hospitals and schools.

Kamarhati Municipal Councillor Bimal Saha was seen distributing cow dung cakes to people standing in queues outside LPG dealerships, in what he described as a symbolic protest over the "shortage of cylinders".

The alleged LPG supply disruption has begun affecting hospital kitchens in Kolkata, forcing several state-run and private healthcare institutions to adopt contingency measures to ensure patient meals continue uninterrupted.

The crisis has also reportedly impacted the mid-day meal programme in schools in parts of the state.

Several restaurants and eateries have reduced meal options on the menu, with many switching to wood and charcoal-based cooking.

A section of autorickshaws running on LPG were also off the roads in the city and adjacent districts, owing to "irregular supply" at the filling stations.

Commuters claimed that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares on some routes.

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