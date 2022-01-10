Bengal sees drop in daily Covid cases, Kolkata has highest active caseload at 33,841

The number of new Covid-19 cases in West Bengal on Monday declined significantly with 19,286 new infections being recorded in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity at 37.32 per cent. A day ago, 24,287 coronavirus cases were reported.

State capital Kolkata, with 5,556 new cases in the last 24 hours, added the most to the state’s tally. North 24 Parganas followed closely with 4,297 new cases.

Among other districts, Howrah added 1,625 new cases and South 24 Parganas accounted for 1,255, a bulletin from the state health department showed. Paschim Bardhaman also saw over 1,000 new cases (1,008 exactly) during the day.

Meanwhile, 16 more people succumbed to the illness taking the death toll to 19,917. The active caseload currently stood at 89,194, up by 11,083 since Sunday. Kolkata again was the worst affected in terms of active cases with 33,841 patients.

The fall in daily cases could be due to the 20,000 less samples tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 71,664 tests were done on Sunday, while the count was 51,675 on Monday. So far, 2,19,25,880 samples have been tested.

The state has so far vaccinated 10,88,20,526 people of whom 68,203 – 30,329 who got their first doses and 37,874 who got their second – were jabbed during the day.

As many as 27 Omicron cases have been detected in Bengal so far, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Of these, 10 patients have been discharged.

On the first day of administering a precautionary third vaccine dose in the country, 35,236 people were given such doses in the state, data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 10.30pm showed. All healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities have been prescribed a third dose.

