Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Thursday warned of strict action against violations of firecracker norms during Kali Puja and Diwali, urging people to exercise restraint and comply with pollution-control regulations.

Bengal warns of strict action for firecracker norms violations, urges people to exercise restraint

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Addressing a press conference, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh said the government has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about sound and other pollution norms.

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"It is not just about enforcement; it is also a lot about self-awareness," she said, describing the initiative as a behavioural-change campaign.

Ghosh said the enjoyment of one person should not cause inconvenience to others.

DGP Siddh Nath Gupta said seizures and arrests would be made for violations at every stage, from the manufacture of firecrackers to their use.

He also said air lanterns could be used only after obtaining the requisite licences.

Asked about the illegal sale of firecrackers in various districts, Ghosh said the government was vigilant, and the police would make every effort to curb the use of illegal crackers.

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{{^usCountry}} She said safety measures were being put in place at firecracker markets being set up for Kali Puja and Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said safety measures were being put in place at firecracker markets being set up for Kali Puja and Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghosh said the decibel limit was 125 for sound-emitting crackers and 90 for light-emitting crackers.

She appealed to people to respect silence zones around hospitals and old-age homes, among other places, and refrain from bursting crackers within a 100-metre radius of such facilities.

"We appeal to the Kali Puja committees, residents' associations and the citizens to maintain the silence zone norms," she said.

Ghosh said police and Pollution Control Board control rooms would remain operational during the festivities to receive complaints about violations.

"Inspections of firecracker manufacturing units and storage facilities would be carried out extensively to ensure compliance, while markets selling firecrackers would also remain under surveillance," she said.

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"Intensive patrolling will be undertaken during the festival days," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.