BJP ups the ante in West Bengal after Bihar election results, TMC hits back

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set for a thumping victory in Bihar, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in neighbouring West Bengal and its arch rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), upped the ante against each other with an eye on the 2026 state elections. West Bengal chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a public gathering in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

While senior leaders of the BJP said that “West Bengal is the next (target)”, the TMC shot back saying that the Bihar poll results won’t have any impact on West Bengal.

“Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, agli bari Bengal ki hai, didi (We have won Bihar, next is West Bengal),” Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh told the media.

The Begusarai MP also targeted the TMC government in West Bengal, saying that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas need to be flushed out.

“Now it’s time to clean up Bengal’s jungle!” Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister and former president of West Bengal BJP, wrote on X.

The TMC, however, hit back saying that the results of the Bihar elections will not have any impact on the assembly elections in West Bengal.

“Some BJP leaders are trying to create a narrative that next time BJP will come to power in the state. The political equation in Bihar is entirely different. The results of the Bihar polls will have no impact on West Bengal because the factors are different here. The BJP is seen as a people’s enemy in Bengal. The blessings of the people are with Mamata Banerjee. She will become the chief minister for the fourth time,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.