Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP ups the ante in West Bengal after Bihar election results, TMC hits back

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 04:50 pm IST

Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh targeted the TMC government in West Bengal, saying that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas need to be flushed out.

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set for a thumping victory in Bihar, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in neighbouring West Bengal and its arch rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), upped the ante against each other with an eye on the 2026 state elections.

West Bengal chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a public gathering in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)
West Bengal chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a public gathering in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

While senior leaders of the BJP said that “West Bengal is the next (target)”, the TMC shot back saying that the Bihar poll results won’t have any impact on West Bengal.

“Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, agli bari Bengal ki hai, didi (We have won Bihar, next is West Bengal),” Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh told the media.

The Begusarai MP also targeted the TMC government in West Bengal, saying that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas need to be flushed out.

“Now it’s time to clean up Bengal’s jungle!” Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister and former president of West Bengal BJP, wrote on X.

The TMC, however, hit back saying that the results of the Bihar elections will not have any impact on the assembly elections in West Bengal.

“Some BJP leaders are trying to create a narrative that next time BJP will come to power in the state. The political equation in Bihar is entirely different. The results of the Bihar polls will have no impact on West Bengal because the factors are different here. The BJP is seen as a people’s enemy in Bengal. The blessings of the people are with Mamata Banerjee. She will become the chief minister for the fourth time,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

News / Cities / Kolkata / BJP ups the ante in West Bengal after Bihar election results, TMC hits back
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a significant win in Bihar, prompting heightened tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal as they prepare for the 2026 state elections. While the BJP claims West Bengal is their next target, the TMC dismisses the Bihar results' relevance, asserting local dynamics favor Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.