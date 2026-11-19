The West Bengal Police have booked former Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers Bratya Basu and Indranil Sen and around 40 others for corruption and sexual harassment, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

A complaint was filed against the two last week.

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The officer said a Zero First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Tuesday based on the complaint of Rajib Sarkar, who calls himself a whistleblower and social reformer, at Kolkata’s Baguiati police station. A Zero FIR can be filed anywhere for a cognisable offence, regardless of where the crime took place, before it is transferred to the police station with the jurisdiction.

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Sarkar said he filed a complaint last week, saying that three women had earlier lodged police complaints against around 40 people, including Basu and Sen, bureaucrats such as Alapan Bandopadhyay and some other people associated with the erstwhile government.

Sarkar came into the limelight on May 5 this year, hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the assembly polls, by filing the hate speech complaint against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

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{{^usCountry}} Sarkar said his new complaint is based on allegations that the ministers and others exploited the three women. “The women earlier approached the Belghoria police station (in North 24 Parganas district) and Hastings police station in Kolkata but could not make much headway. Influential people in Mamata Banerjee’s secretariat pressured them to withdraw their complaints. One of them went into hiding. I decided to take up their cause,” Sarkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarkar said his new complaint is based on allegations that the ministers and others exploited the three women. “The women earlier approached the Belghoria police station (in North 24 Parganas district) and Hastings police station in Kolkata but could not make much headway. Influential people in Mamata Banerjee’s secretariat pressured them to withdraw their complaints. One of them went into hiding. I decided to take up their cause,” Sarkar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sen was arrested on October 28 in connection with alleged corruption in the sale of tickets for Durga Puja visitors during the TMC rule. Basu did not take calls for comments.

State BJP’s chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar called the charges very serious and said the law will spare none.

Neither the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress nor the Democratic Trinamool Congress commented on the new case.

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