Haji Sk Nurul Islam, TMC MP from Basirhat, dies at 61

Sk Nurul Islam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal’s Basirhat, died at his residence in Duttapukur on Wednesday. He was 61. Haji Sk Nurul Islam. (File Photo)

“Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarban area, and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

Islam was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment.

With Sandeshkhali in Basirhat on the boil in February this year over alleged sexual exploitation and land grabbing by some local TMC leaders, the TMC dropped actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan and fielded Islam, a veteran from Basirhat.

He had been the party’s MP from Basirhat from 2009 to 2014. He was also the TMC’s sitting legislator form Haroa in North 24 Parganas before winning the Lok Sabha polls. He was also the chairman of the party’s minority cell.

Islam defeated BJP candidate Rekha Patra by a margin of 3,33,547 votes.